Council awarded Waste Minimisation Funds

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 11:40

Council has been awarded $90,000 from the Ministry for the Environment PÅ«tea Whakamauru Para - Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) for a feasibility study into the development of a local resource recovery centre.

The feasibility study project ‘Waste - The Future? TairÄwhiti’ aims to determine the potential to develop a viable and sustainable recovery centre (or multiple centres) for the region.

Such facilities can recover materials through recycling, increase reuse and repurposing opportunities through a retail store, as well as provide waste minimisation education and training initiatives for the community.

This is the first time Council has been awarded this funding and it will cover 75 percent of the project’s total cost.

"This is a great step to better understand the potential for a facility that could offer widespread benefits to our community," said Council’s waste minimisation facilitator Darnelle Timbs.

"As well as diverting waste from landfill, it could contribute to local economic development, employment and training opportunities for local people. Overseas studies have repeatedly shown that recycling and reuse operations provide 10 times more jobs than landfilling.

"Around Aotearoa, we’ve seen many successful examples of resource recovery centres that have taken an active role in community driven waste diversion, public education opportunities, and recovering value from the waste stream."

The duration of the funding is for two years.

The purpose of Te PÅ«tea Whakamauru Para - the Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) is to boost New Zealand’s performance in waste minimisation. The WMF invests in infrastructure, services, and educational activity throughout New Zealand, enabled through the waste disposal levy.

More information about the fund can be found on the Ministry for the Environment website