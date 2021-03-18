Wanted to locate: Peta Gemmell

|
Police want to locate 23-year-old Peta Gemmell who has a warrant to arrest.
Gemmell has ties to Wairoa, WhakatÄne and the Hawke’s Bay.
If you know where he is please call 111 and quote event number 210211/5268.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
