Ara Ake partnership aimed to accelerate climate-positive technology in NZ

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 13:03

The energy sector is getting the chance to access some of the world’s most innovative climate-positive start-ups and investors, thanks to a partnership between Ara Ake and US-based Elemental Excelerator.

Recognised at the 2020 United Nations’ Global Climate Action Awards for its pioneering work in applying ‘accelerator’ tools to climate innovation, Elemental Excelerator is an organisation dedicated to scaling up projects that address both climate change and social equity.

Ara Ake Chief Executive Cristiano Marantes is thrilled to see the programme come to New Zealand.

"This is an incredible opportunity for the New Zealand energy sector to have access to some of the world’s best start-ups, and to connect with global industry and investment players in the broader energy ecosystem," Cristiano says.

Taranaki-based Ara Ake is joining Elemental Excelerator as a ‘Scale-Up’ partner - a new category of partnerships offered by Elemental to accelerate the adoption of climate-positive technologies. In doing so, Ara Ake will become the link between New Zealand energy innovators and Elemental Excelerator.

As part of the partnership, Ara Ake will support New Zealand energy start-ups by providing access to Elemental Excelerator’s experience and resources. There will also be the ability to scan global markets and opportunities, and the potential of gaining a global presence by joining Elemental Excelerator’s highly competitive investment programme.

The partnership with Elemental Excelerator will also assist Ara Ake in looking at the need for and nature of an energy accelerator programme based in Taranaki.

Cristiano says New Zealand energy start-ups also have the exciting opportunity to be a part of Elemental Cohort 10 - the worldwide search to find Elemental’s next cohort of climate tech companies.

"Elemental is looking for passionate, diverse teams from around the world who are committed to solving climate change. New Zealand energy start-ups have the opportunity to benefit from this, and I urge them to register their interest."