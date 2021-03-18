SH1 Kinleith resurfacing works from Monday - NZTA

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 13:43

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that road resurfacing work will take place on State Highway 1 near Kinleith Mill from Monday 22 March.

Stop/Go traffic management with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place between 6pm and 6am. Motorists should expect short delays to their journey and are advised to allow extra time. The work is scheduled to take three nights, weather permitting. Outside work hours the road will operate as normal.

It is important motorists adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to avoid damage to their vehicles and ensure their safety and that of other road users and road workers.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and resurfacing on state highways across the Waikato.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this important work.