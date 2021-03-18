School celebrates contribution to youth development excellence

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 16:00

A North Canterbury School will be recognised next week for their significant 10 year contribution to youth development, not only in their immediate school community, but across Aotearoa New Zealand.

On Thursday 25th March, Loburn School Te Kura Aromauka will be hosting an event to acknowledge and celebrate 10 years of positive impact on their rangatahi. William Pike, founder and director of the William Pike Challenge will be making a special trip from Auckland to join staff, past and present students, parents and community leaders for the evening.

In 2010, after reading about a young man who had lost his leg in a volcanic eruption and started a youth development programme, tumuaki/principal of Loburn School Te Kura Aromauka, Stuart Priddy, began to do some research. The programme was in its infancy and Priddy couldn’t find much, but acted off a hunch that the programme would provide a challenge for his students and benefit his community.

"I was looking at something that the Year 8 students could do that was special. Recognising that many of our students are here for the 8 years, I wanted something that recognised their position within the school but was also challenging and engaging. So I thought, why not, let’s do it!" says Priddy.

At the time, William Pike was a young man living in Auckland. He was facing challenges of his own; rebuilding his life, learning how to walk and re-establishing his career as a primary school teacher. Pike was one of two young climbers caught in a volcanic eruption on the slopes of Mount Ruapehu in 2007. Doctors and nurses doubted his survival due to his critical injuries and extremely low body temperature. Although Pike’s will to survive proved them wrong, he had his right leg amputated as a result of injuries.

Pike had learnt firsthand the importance of life skills and resilience to face and overcome big challenges. During Pike’s lengthy rehabilitation, he was inspired to share his life changing experiences to help develop 21st century life skills in the next generation of rangatahi - and the William Pike Challenge was born.

Loburn School Te Kura Aromauka became the first school in the South Island to offer the Challenge to its students. As the Challenge grew rapidly and became more popular, Priddy supported the organisation by spending countless hours offering feedback and guidance to help shape the William Pike Challenge into the prestigious youth development programme that it is today.

"As the years went by, Priddy made an enormous contribution and worked tirelessly to make his community a better place and young people better citizens through the William Pike Challenge" says Pike.

"Through the success of the William Pike Challenge at Loburn School Te Kura Aromauka, Priddy and staff have inspired and mentored countless staff from other schools to be part of the Challenge, and consequently able to run high quality programmes. For this, I’m incredibly grateful for their important contribution to our rangatahi." adds Pike.

Today, The William Pike Challenge is an exciting youth development and well-being programme with close to 100 schools around Aotearoa participating in the Challenge. The Canterbury region now boasts a cluster of 25 + schools participating in the Challenge.

To complete the challenge, students are required to participate in 5 Outdoor Activities, 20 hours of Community Service and 20 hours of Passion Projects over a school year. Loburn School Te Kura Aromauka has put every year 8 student through the Challenge for the last 10 years. This includes a child with a cerebral palsy, one with autism and others with behavioural learning difficulties.

"The beauty of what Loburn School has done is that every Year 8 student is automatically involved in the programme. While this may seem to be challenging, it has opened up a number of tremendous opportunities for all the students. Some aspects of the activities have been modified to ensure that all experience success." says Priddy

Pike believes "Stepping outside your comfort zone is hard. In today's society, tamariki get fewer opportunities to step outside their comfort zone. The Challenge creates a safe place for tamariki to experience what it feels like outside their comfort zone. These new experiences help build a reserve of vital 21st-century skills. It is these life skills that are transferable and re-usable in everyday life, for the rest of their lives".