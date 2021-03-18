Kaiata water supply work to start

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 16:09

The Grey District Council has awarded the tender for the new Kaiata Water Supply to Isaac Construction Limited for immediate start at a total cost of $2.7m.

The Ministry of Health has committed $1.0m towards the project, with a further $210k coming from the Governments Three Waters Fund. An additional $1.3m will come from borrowing with the remainder coming from ratepayers of Kaiata.

The Kaiata Water Supply project has taken some time to get off the ground due to resourcing issues and the delays experienced with Covid-19. Costs have also increased due to new safety operating requirements. We are working with Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to understand how we can meet these new safety requirements but at a lower cost.

It is anticipated that the rates input required by the residents of Kaiata will be as previously consulted on and will apply from 1 July 2021.

As some of the work will be taking place along the road side, there is likely to be some disruption to traffic and motorists may experience minor delays at time. Contractors will do their best to minimise any inconvenience to road users during this period.

Council is pleased to see this project underway for the provision of safe and clean drinking water.

Council is expecting the project to be completed by 30 June 2021.

Website: www.greydc.govt.nz/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreyDC