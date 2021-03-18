Draft Spatial Plan approved for community consultation

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 16:26

Following approval by councillors at today’s Full Council meeting, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will begin public consultation on a draft Queenstown Lakes Spatial Plan.

The draft Spatial Plan - the first that has been prepared for the Queenstown Lakes District - will guide decisions and investment across local, regional and central government. Looking forward as far as 2050, it will set a vision and framework for how, and where, our district will grow in the future.

It is based around the phrase ‘Grow Well’ or ‘Whaiora,’ which translates to ‘in the pursuit of wellness.’ Members of the public will be able to provide feedback on the draft Spatial Plan from 19 March until 19 April.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult strongly encouraged all residents and ratepayers to review, and share their thoughts on, the draft Plan.

"The draft Spatial Plan has been informed by many conversations with the community between 2018 and 2020," Mayor Boult said.

"It will play a key role in the evolution of the district over the next 30 years. Given its importance, it is vital people throughout the community become involved and have their say on the district’s future."

The Plan is underpinned by the Whaiora Grow Well Partnership, a new Urban Growth Partnership between central government, KÄi Tahu and QLDC. Once it is finalised, the partnership will continue to work together to deliver priority initiatives identified in the Plan.

"The draft Spatial Plan is the result of QLDC’s close collaboration with our partners over a three year period," Mayor Boult said.

"I believe that we have the best chance of success, when central and local government work together with iwi, business, industry and community members to deliver a shared vision for the district."

Minister of Housing Hon Dr Megan Woods endorses the benefits of a strong partnership to guide the Spatial Plan.

"Working in partnership between the government, council, KÄi Tahu and local community is critical to address the growth pressures the Queenstown Lakes has been experiencing. The draft Spatial Plan provides a joined up view for the future, directing growth towards positive change for the environment, community and visitors to the Queenstown Lakes," Hon Dr Woods said.

Dr Lyn Carter from KÄti Huirapa RÅ«naka ki Puketeraki has worked closely on this project as one of the KÄi Tahu representatives on the Spatial Plan Steering Group.

"KÄi Tahu have brought a range of core values and aspirations to this partnership, seeking both sustainable growth for the district and to protect the environment," Dr Carter said. "As well as rakatirataka (leadership) and kaitiakitaka (stewardship), these values include whanaukataka (being family and community focused) and haere whakamua (being future-focused, with future generations in mind)."

Kaiwhakahaere Kaupapa Taiao at Te Ao Marama inc. Dean Whaanga shared the importance of collaborating together.

"The process of development and content of the draft Spatial Plan reflects our positive working relationship with the council and government," Mr Whaanga said.

"Ultimately the strength of our relationship is a benefit to the district and will carry through into all areas of implementation."

The Ten Year Plan 2021-2031 has also been adopted by Council for community consultation over the same four-week period. The Queenstown Lakes Spatial Plan guides the Ten Year Plan by providing an over-arching view of what we want for the area, while the Ten Year Plan details the big picture of where we are heading as a district and how we’ll get there.

It proposes an ambitious capital investment programme and covers all of the services Council provides, as well as the projects Council proposes to deliver and begin within the next ten years.

A consultation summary booklet for both the draft Spatial Plan and draft Ten Year Plan 2021-2031 will distributed in the Mountain Scene and WÄnaka Sun on Thursday 1 April. All the details can be found online at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz, or from Council offices and libraries across the district.

QLDC project teams will be holding community drop-in sessions to talk about the draft Spatial Plan and draft Ten Year Plan around the district. See letstalk.qldc.govt.nz for event information.