Delays following crash on Dunedin Southern Motorway

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 16:40

A truck has crashed into an overbridge causing severe delays on the Dunedin Southern Motorway.

The Westland off-ramp at Green Island is closed and will remain so, while emergency services work to clear the scene over the next couple of hours.

No injuries have been reported.

Both southbound lanes are open, but there is heavy traffic in the area.

Police advice motorists to seek alternative routes or delay travel if possible.