Council approves draft 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 17:10

The Council has voted to approve the draft 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan Consultation Document and supporting information at the Full Council Meeting today.

The draft 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan Consultation Document identifies key challenges for the Queenstown Lakes District and projects proposed to address them, centred around climate change, delivering safe and reliable 3 waters services, meeting the transport needs of our communities, a new Targeted Rate to fund Queenstown Town Centre projects and a proposal to increase some User Fees and Charges.

Consultation on the draft 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan begins on Friday 19 March 2021 for a period of four weeks and will be formally notified in local newspapers. Copies of the Consultation Document and supporting information are now available online at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz, at Council offices and libraries across the district, or by emailing letstalk@qldc.govt.nz.

The Consultation Document will also be distributed as an insert via the Mountain Scene and Wānaka Sun publications on Thursday 1 April 2021, delivered to PO Boxes in Glenorchy, Frankton and Queenstown, via rural delivery in the Upper Clutha, and posted to all non-resident ratepayers.

Council also plans to host a number of drop-in sessions throughout the district for community members to speak with staff about the draft 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan. Details are available on letstalk.qldc.govt.nz and will be widely advertised in the following weeks.

Council also approved the draft Queenstown Lakes Spatial Plan, a Fees and Charges 2021 Review for Resource and Building Consent processing, and amendments to Council's Policy on Development Contributions for public consultation at the same Full Council Meeting.