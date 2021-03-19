Man sought following firearms incident in Mount Maunganui

Friday, 19 March, 2021 - 07:40

Western Bay of Plenty Police are searching for a man who allegedly fired a shot at Police earlier this morning.

Just before 3am today a Police unit identified a man they believed to be Aren Curtis, 31, driving a black-coloured Audi car in Mount Maunganui.

Aren Curtis currently has warrants to arrest for failing to appear in court.

The unit signalled for him to stop the vehicle on Truman Lane in Mount Maunganui however he failed to do so.

Police did not pursue the vehicle however spikes were successfully used and the vehicle came to a stop on Seaspray Drive.

He got out of the vehicle and was being pursued on foot by Police staff when he allegedly fired a shot in their direction.

Nobody was injured as a result.

Cordons were initially put in place near Seaspray Drive however they have now been removed.

The Eagle helicopter also assisted in the search.

Thankfully our staff attending this incident were not injured however this could have had a very different result.

If you know the whereabouts of Aren Curtis, we are asking you to contact us immediately and let us know where he is.

He should not be approached.

We want to reassure the public that there will be an increased Police presence in the area today as we actively search for Mr Curtis.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 111 and quote event number P045870211.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.