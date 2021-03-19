Missing person in Bay of Plenty

Friday, 19 March, 2021 - 17:41

Bay of Plenty Police are appealing for sightings of missing 24-year-old Shylo Rose Porter, also known as Whakarongopai.

Whānau last heard from Shylo last night and have serious concerns for her welfare.

She is believed to be in the Rotoiti area.

She is thought to be driving a Silver 2009 Audi A3 Hatchback, registration number MYM472.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Shylo or her vehicle, or has any information that may assist, to call Police on 105 and quote event number P045868786.