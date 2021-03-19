Scrub fire on State Highway One, Waiouru

Friday, 19 March, 2021 - 18:06

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a scrub fire caused by a vehicle crash on State Highway One south of Waiouru.

At about 4:20pm a flat deck utility vehicle crashed into a power pole approximately 1 kilometre south of the Waiouru rail overbridge.

This vehicle had allegedly been stolen from a Taihape address earlier today but was not being pursued by Police at the time of the crash.

No one was injured as a result of the crash however a scrub fire was ignited.

The road is closed while emergency services respond to this incident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect lengthy delays.

One person was arrested at the scene and is assisting Police with their enquiries.