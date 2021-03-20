Fatal crash on Raetihi Ohakune Road

Saturday, 20 March, 2021 - 10:00

A man has died following a crash on Raetihi Ohakune Road this morning.

The man was located deceased at the scene of what is believed to be a single-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported to Police around 7:55am but is understood to have occurred at some point earlier this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending to examine the scene, and an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

Raetihi Ohakune Road is currently closed with diversions in place at Lakes Road and Pakihi Road.