Arrests following Kotemaori burglary

Saturday, 20 March, 2021 - 14:05

Two people have been taken into custody following an incident that began in Kotemaori today.

At around 10am Police received a report of a burglary at a rural property on SH2 near Kotemaori.

The alleged offenders left the scene in a vehicle stolen from the address.

Police spotted the vehicle on SH2 in Tutira around 11am and continued to observe it from a distance.

An attempt was made to stop the vehicle using spikes near Whirinaki.

The vehicle continued toward Napier, during which time the occupants threw a number of glass bottles of out the vehicle toward Police.

Police successfully deployed tyre spikes near Napier, with the vehicle ultimately stopped on Prebensen Drive around 11:35am.

A woman and a man were taken into custody and Police are currently speaking to them in relation to the burglary this morning and a number of other matters.

A Police vehicle was damaged by the offending vehicle as it was stopped.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have deployed a number of staff to the scene, including crash investigators.

Prebensen Drive was briefly closed to the public but has since reopened.

Work has also been undertaken along SH2 to Prebensen Drive to clear the road of glass and debris.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their understanding and patience with any delays.