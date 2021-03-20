Christchurch Powerball player wins $5.2 million

Saturday, 20 March, 2021 - 20:50

Powerball’s winning streak continues with a lucky Powerball player from Christchurch taking home $5.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch and is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s win comes just a week after a lucky player from Matamata won $8.25 million with Powerball First Division, becoming the sixth Powerball winner this year. The winner is still coming to terms with their life-changing win and is taking some time to work through their ideas and the possibilities for their family’s future.

Four other Lotto players from Auckland, Rotorua and Hawkes Bay will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Pak N Save Rotorua in Rotorua and online at MyLotto to players from Auckland and Hawkes Bay.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.