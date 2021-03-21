Suspicious Police vehicle fire in New Brighton

Sunday, 21 March, 2021 - 08:50

Fire and Emergency NZ investigators and Police are working to determine the cause of a fire which damaged two Police vehicles in New Brighton overnight.

A Police vehicle was found alight in the secure car yard at New Brighton Police Station around 4am.

A second Police vehicle parked next to it was also damaged by the fire.

Both vehicles have been damaged beyond repair.

New Brighton Police Station was evacuated and cordons put in place while FENZ fire crews extinguished the fire.

Nobody was injured during the incident, and New Brighton Police Station did not sustain any damage.

Investigators are attending the scene this morning to try to establish how the fire began.

At this point the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Enquiries will include viewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.

A scene guard is in place while work at the scene is undertaken, however the Police Station has reopened.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the vicinity of the station on Seaview Road, around the time of the fire this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, quoting event number P045894596.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.