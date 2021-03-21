Police officer injured in Canterbury at family harm incident

Sunday, 21 March, 2021 - 16:05

Police have now charged a person in relation to a family harm incident in Canterbury where an officer was injured yesterday.

A 17-year-old male is in Police custody and will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and two charges of threatening to kill.

The police officer was discharged from hospital last night and will be undergoing surgery tomorrow.