Police officer injured in Canterbury at family harm incident

Police have now charged a person in relation to a family harm incident in Canterbury where an officer was injured yesterday.
A 17-year-old male is in Police custody and will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow.
He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and two charges of threatening to kill.
The police officer was discharged from hospital last night and will be undergoing surgery tomorrow.
