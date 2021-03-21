Homicide investigation in Epsom

Sunday, 21 March, 2021 - 16:15

Police investigating the double homicide at a property in Epsom on Friday can now confirm that this was a family harm related incident.

Post-mortem examinations and formal identification processes were completed this afternoon.

Police can now release the names of the man and woman who died.

They were husband and wife Herman Bangera, aged 60 years, and Elizabeth Bangera, aged 55 years.

They both died at the address after sustaining stab wounds.

A man, who is related to the couple, is still in a critical but stable condition in Auckland Hospital.

He remains under Police guard and at this stage Police are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

The man will be formally interviewed by Police when his condition allows.

The fourth person taken to hospital on Friday was a close family friend who had been called to the address.

The scene examination is ongoing, and the investigation team is continuing to speak to people associated with the family.

Police wish to thank those members of the public who have provided information to assist.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragic incident.