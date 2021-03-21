Police vehicle fire in New Brighton

Sunday, 21 March, 2021 - 17:52

As a result of enquiries today by Fire and Emergency NZ investigators and Police it has been determined that the fire which damaged two Police vehicles in New Brighton overnight is not suspicious.

Enquiries have determined the fire was caused by an electrical fault in one of the vehicles.

It is believed this was an isolated incident with the vehicle involved being an older vehicle in the fleet.

Police would like to thank the community for their support during the investigation today.