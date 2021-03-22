Pouto Road sealing work set to begin late March 2021 - Council

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 10:23

The first part of the Pouto Road sealing project is set to start this week from Wednesday 24 March, kicking off one of Kaipara’s most significant road sealing projects. Earlier this month local iwi blessed workers and the site where the sealing will start. The blessing was also attended by Te Uri o Hau representatives, Council project staff and contractors. Sealing Pouto Road is part of the Kaipara KickStart programme, led by Council and supported with funds from the Provincial Development Unit.

This follows on from work that started earlier this year at Motu Wheteke (also known as Greenhill quarry), extracting and stockpiling metal for the road seal. Undertaking this work is Ventia, who have also been awarded the contract to seal the first 10 kilometres. The work will take place over two seasons (April-June and September-December). Pending weather and COVID-19 restrictions the first ten kms are targeting completion by December 2021. Contractors will start work near the Ari Ari Road junction and work northwards.

As part of the cultural monitoring for the work, the project team is working with local iwi and hapÅ« to ensure there are kaitiaki (guardians) regularly onsite to monitor work during construction. Pouto Peninsula is home to three marae - RÄ«pia, Oturei and Waikaretu, and a number of culturally significant areas.

Kaipara District Council General Manager for Infrastructure Services Jim Sephton is pleased to be commencing the construction for the road. "This is a hugely important sealing project for our community, with a lot of work behind the scenes to get to this point. I am looking forward to seeing this first section of seal completed and the benefits it will bring to Pouto Road residents as well as the wider community."

A traffic management plan will be in place during the construction, and road users should expect some delays to their travel. About Kaipara KickStart Funding from the Provincial Development Unit, NZTA and Kaipara District Council totalling $28.24 million (announced on 3/2/2019) and $0.74 million (announced on 31/1/2020) has been allocated to invest in Kaipara's economic growth and community wellbeing. The Kaipara KickStart programme consists of four interlocking projects. They are; Kaipara Roading, Kaipara Wharves, Kaipara Kai, and Kaipara Water. Further details can be found via kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart.