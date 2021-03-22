Emirates boosts services to New Zealand

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 11:48

Emirates has announced it will increase the frequency of return flights to Auckland. Starting 28 March, the airline will offer customers an additional two services per week, to reach six weekly flights to Auckland from Dubai.

In tandem with the gradual return of travel confidence and demand, Emirates is increasing services to meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity.

In the new schedule, flights from Auckland to Dubai will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Passengers travelling to Dubai can conveniently choose from its flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

All flights to Auckland will be operated by the Boeing 777, providing robust cargo capacity on each flight. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 90 destinations within its global network. The airline’s modern hub, Dubai, remains one of the world’s most popular holiday and stopover destinations. From sun-soaked beaches to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world's first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) - which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Flexibility and assurance: Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 September 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

COVID-19 PCR testing: Emirates customers who require a COVID-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai, can avail of special rates at clinics across Dubai by simply presenting their ticket or boarding pass. Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours.