Sacred Heart Girls College accepting local boarding students

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 19:56

In years gone by, Sacred Heart Girls’ College hosted a wide range of international students who were placed with homestay families. But a global pandemic has seen the school with a new opportunity - to place domestic students with those families instead.

"Over the years, we have placed hundreds of students with our caring homestay families," said Principal Catherine Gunn.

"With border restrictions and Covid impacts it means that this year we are doing things a little differently, which gives us the opportunity to offer private boarding for girls who previously may not have been able to attend Sacred Heart Girls’ College because of travel and accommodation restrictions.

We have a proud history of hosting students from all over the world and our host families are very experienced in hosting and caring for students," said Ms Gunn.

"We would like to open our doors up to families across New Zealand who typically wouldn't be able to send their girls to our school. So, we can now offer places to girls from further afield than just Hamilton and we will help match them to a family who will take care of them as if they are family."

"We love hosting students and are excited that this year we are going to have girls from all over New Zealand. It is such a unique experience to be part of," says host mother Melissa Clifton.

Sacred Heart is hosting an open evening for prospective students on Thursday, April 8 where students and their families can engage with staff and students, tour the school and also meet with some of our host families. To register your interest or ask any questions about this event contact the International Department on 07 8567874 or international@shgcham.school.nz