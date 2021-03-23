Serious crash in Bucklands Beach

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police and other emergency services are in attendance a serious crash on Wells Road in Bucklands Beach.
At around 8.40am, Police were notified of the crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a child, is in critical condition and is being transported to hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be examining the scene.
Road closures as a result of the crash have not been confirmed at this stage.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice