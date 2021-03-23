Taranaki Regional Council wants to hear your vision for freshwater in Taranaki

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 10:57

The Taranaki Regional Council is inviting residents and tangata whenua to have their say about the future of Taranaki’s freshwater.

An online survey has launched and members of the public are encouraged to share what they love most about their local lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands and aspirations for their future.

Community workshops and consultation with tangata whenua will also be held around the region on 21 and 22 April for those who would like to provide their feedback in person.

Results will form the development of a community vision for freshwater management, and will feed into the Council’s Regional Policy Statement (RPS), which is currently under review.

TRC Chair David MacLeod says Taranaki’s waterways are important in so many ways, with social, cultural, environmental and economic impacts for our community.

"We want to build an ambitious and achievable long-term community vision."

He says this vision will help to guide policies for managing our freshwater bodies under the freshwater plan and may inform long-term goal setting that reflects community expectations.

"We really encourage our community to take part as the more perspectives we get, the better."

The survey has already received over 50 submissions and is available on the Council website at www.trc.govt.nz/vision until the end of April.

Registrations for community workshops are essential and must be made at www.trc.govt.nz/vision

See the schedule of community workshops below.

21 April

- Hawera, 9am - 11am

- Opunake, 1pm - 3pm

22 April

- Stratford, 9am - 11am

- New Plymouth, 1pm - 3pm