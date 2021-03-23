Otago Polytechnic Engineering Technology students, graduates win national award

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 10:58

A group of Otago Polytechnic Engineering Technology students/graduates have won a national award for a project that combined innovation, collaboration and a community-minded outcome.

Their project, "3D Printed Gears: Modular, Versatile, Opensource", won the Student Project Award at the New Zealand Diploma in Engineering/Bachelor of Engineering Technology forum held in Auckland recently. Competing against entries from other institutions around New Zealand, Thomas Bullock, Joseph Hollebon, Arron Sangster and Christopher Baxter developed a range of solutions for gearing systems.

The project was funded and developed by German-born scientist Martin F. Hohmann-Marriott, of United Scientists CORE Ltd, which is based in Dunedin.

The award reflects the depth of thinking as well as the dedication of the students," Prof Hohmann-Marriott says.

"The project satisfied a range of objectives. "The first goal was to design modular gearing systems that could be 3D-printed and work reliably. "It was also important to make the designs available for education, to build an open construction kit on which future technologies can be based. In this way, the project also gives back to the wider community."

Prof Hohmann-Marriott says working with students provided him with plenty of fresh perspectives.

"Working with students is fun. I learned with them and from them." Otago Polytechnic Engineering Technology lecturer Adam Liberatore says the students benefited greatly from the project.

"Working with a client gives students a different viewpoint. They get to work in the ‘real world’.

"And, in doing so, they have a chance to show their skills and work ethic and perhaps turn such opportunities into employment."