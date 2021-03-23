Draft 10 year plan out for feedback - DCC

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 14:14

The Dunedin City Council’s draft 10 year plan is now open for feedback and we’re keen for people to join the conversation and share their views.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says, "There are many competing priorities for the Council and the city over the next decade and beyond."

A booklet highlighting the key points of the draft 10 year plan is being delivered to homes across Dunedin. It’s also available in places such as libraries and DCC service centres. The booklet outlines the big issues facing the city and we want to know what you think.

Mr Hawkins says, "We plan to spend $1.5 billion over 10 years renewing pipes and roads, upgrading pools and playgrounds, and planning for the future. Nearly two thirds of this work is focused on renewing our ageing infrastructure, at the same time as building new community facilities and ensuring a just transition towards a safer climate future.

"This is your chance to let us know what’s important to you and help shape the future of this great small city."

The draft 10 year plan, TÅ tÄtou eke whakamuri - the future of us, sets out the proposed spending and projects for the next decade. The plan outlines the services and activities we plan to provide, the things we want to do, how much we expect things to cost and what it all means for rates and debt.