Serious crash on SH1, Manakau - NZ Police

Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Manakau, Horowhenua.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash at the intersection of State Highway One and Kuku Beach Road shortly before 1:30pm.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, or if travelling along State Highway One to expect delays.
