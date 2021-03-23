Gruesome injuries and even death face animals at the Mad Bull rodeo - SAFE

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 15:07

The annual rodeo season continues this weekend at the Mad Bull rodeo in Otago. Like last season, animals will be at risk of injury or death. Two animals died last rodeo season, both at ‘Mad Bull’ rodeo events in Otago.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said the treatment of animals at rodeo events is appalling to most Kiwis.

"Every year, rodeo events cause torn ligaments, broken bones, bruising and internal damage," said Appelbe. "The injuries can be so severe that bulls and horses are killed."

About 30 injuries and one death has occurred at rodeo events this season (up until 20 February).

Some of the more serious injuries included a bull who knocked the right horn off his head after hitting his head on the railings at the Wanaka rodeo. For comparison, dehorning, a surgical procedure used to remove horns from a bull, can result in significant acute pain without anaesthesia or pain relief.

A calf roping event at the Far North rodeo caused a calf to choke on the rope, and a bull was euthanised at the Mid Northern rodeo after a spontaneous injury in the yards.

"In 2017, the Labour Party promised to ban some of the worst aspects of rodeo. Voters have now given them a clear mandate, and action is long overdue," said Appelbe.

"We’ve launched a petition calling on the Government to ban the cruellest aspects of rodeo. Animals are suffering at rodeo events and Government action on this is long overdue."