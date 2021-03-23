Hanmer Springs design standards being reviewed

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 16:19

A review of the design standards in and around Hanmer Springs is currently happening. Plan Change 5 (PC5), the review of the design standards applied to buildings within Hanmer Springs Township and Hanmer Basin Management Area, requires feedback from you.

It has been 32 years since these design standards were reviewed, and Chief Strategy and Community Officer Judith Batchelor said it was time they were looked at closely again.

"They have been applied in some form since 1989, as a mechanism to maintain the alpine character of the township and landscape character, and amenity values of the Hanmer Basin," she said. PC5 seeks to ensure the design standards are as efficient and effective as possible, so they balance maintaining the identified character, while better enabling the built environment.

"We wish to encourage you as the Hanmer Springs community to review the changes and tell us what you think."

Public submissions close on Monday April 5 at 5pm 2021. Click on the link below to find information for submitting feedback.

https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/report/consultations?item=id:29x4mxii31cxby15bhm1

Hard copies are available for viewing at Hanmer Springs Library.

You can post your submission to Hurunui District Council, Plan Change 5, PO Box 13, Amberley 7441. Please contact Nicola Kirby on 03 314 0058 or nicola.kirby@hurunui.govt.nz to learn more.