Teens beat the drum for climate change as The Forever Project turns one

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 08:25

Young New Zealanders take centre stage in the latest issue of The Forever Project, out from today. The Forever Project was established by Stuff to demonstrate the need for urgency around climate change, in a way that’s hopeful and meaningful.

The Teen Titans-themed edition is the fifth issue of The Forever Project, which launched one year ago this week. It examines the legacy we are leaving to our children and grandchildren and explores, in their words, what action today’s teens would like to see in the years before they can vote, how they will change politics, what young farmers think, how social media influenced climate strikes during the year of lockdowns, and the rise of School Strike 4 Climate NZ.

It is supported by a visualisation from data journalist Katie Newton which shows how climate concern is mounting with each generation.

Teen Titans is the first issue of 2021 and Climate Editor Eloise Gibson says giving young people the spotlight felt like a fitting start to a new, hopefully improved, year.

"Our very first issue came out on the first day of our national lockdown. It was a tough starting block, given the world-changing events that were impacting everyone. In spite of that we’ve kept our focus and it’s been amazing to see 12 months on our climate reporting is really resonating with our audiences and the commercial appetite to support it is strong.

"In terms of this issue, many of us will be familiar with the School Strike 4 Climate and youth-led protests. But young people’s concern about climate change goes far beyond the strike movement - it’s not just an urban shift of opinion but a change that stretches across the political spectrum.

One year on, the team is shaking things up with some new content including a new regular column ‘Cause Celeb’, an interview with a national or international climate celebrity - this issue it’s Lucy Lawless.

‘My Green Home’ is also new, featuring a gorgeous sustainable house in each issue. The ‘Our Innovators’ page focuses on exciting sustainable solutions, while a personal essay page will feature a diverse range of New Zealand voices sharing their experiences of climate change.

The Forever Project is a carbon-neutral title and is proudly supported by Pathfinder (a new top-tier sponsor) and The Warehouse, as well as Dole, New World, and Resene. It’s included free in today’s Stuff daily papers-, and this weekend’s Sunday Star-Times. Grab a copy or visit www.foreverproject.co.nz.