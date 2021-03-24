Eastern Police urge motorists to report unsafe driving

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 09:30

Eastern District Police are reminding motorists of the consequences of reckless and unsafe behaviour on our roads.

Between 1 January and 21 March, 215 vehicles have been impounded across the region for a range of offences including repeat drink driving, street racing and burn outs, and driving while disqualified or forbidden.

These offences can result in an automatic 28-day impoundment, as well as fees for towage and storage, and a court appearance.

"Police will not hesitate to impound a vehicle when a driver's behaviour puts themselves, their passengers and all other road users at risk of serious injury or even death," Senior Sergeant Mark Clayton says.

"We're working closely with local councils and other community groups to address this behaviour but we can’t do it alone - anyone who witnesses dangerous driving is urged to call us on 105 with the time, location and the vehicle’s registration."

Information can also be supplied anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Police will continue to act on information provided to us to help ensure all road users are safe and feel safe," Senior Sergeant Clayton says.