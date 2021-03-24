Missing person

|
Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of missing 16-year-old Parengaope (Ope) O’Donnell.
Ope was last seen in the Hutt Valley area on 10 March 2021 and may have travelled to the areas of Levin, Åtaki, Whanganui and Rotorua.
If you have seen Ope or have information which might help Police locate her, please get in touch via 111 and quote file number 210304/6427.
