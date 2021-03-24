Missing person

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 10:05

Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of missing 16-year-old Parengaope (Ope) O’Donnell.

Ope was last seen in the Hutt Valley area on 10 March 2021 and may have travelled to the areas of Levin, Åtaki, Whanganui and Rotorua.

If you have seen Ope or have information which might help Police locate her, please get in touch via 111 and quote file number 210304/6427.