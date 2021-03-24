NCEA and NZ Scholarship exams end, results release date announced - NZQA

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 10:14

NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams have come to an end, with the last exams being completed this morning.

"Around 140,000 students were entered for 120 exam sessions across New Zealand, the Cook Islands and Niue over the last four weeks", says NZQA Deputy Chief Executive Assessment, Kristine Kilkelly.

NCEA results will be released online on 21 January 2021 and New Zealand Scholarship results will be released on 4 February 2021.

"There is information on the NZQA website to support students who might be feeling nervous about their results, or concerned they may not achieve the credits they need."

Students can visit the Student Exam Hub for more information about accessing results.

"NZQA would like to thank whÄnau, teachers, schools and exam centre staff, who have all played vital roles in supporting students through this unprecedented year."

Around 35,000 students from nearly 300 schools entered to sit some of their exams online. This year NZQA offered online exams for 21 subjects across NCEA Levels 1, 2 and 3.

This was a significant increase from around 20,000 students at about 200 schools who were entered for digital exams in one or more of the 14 subjects offered digitally in 2019.

To prepare for the release of results, the secure Student Login will be unavailable from 13 January until results are available on 21 January.

"We recommend students practice logging into the Student Login before Christmas, so on the day results are released, they won’t be held back by trying to find their login details or reset their password," Ms Kilkelly says.

"When results are released, the Student Login will show students how many Learning Recognition Credits they have earned, and allow access to their New Zealand Record of Achievement including 2020 results."

Exam answer booklets will be returned from late January, and digital exam responses will be available online from late January until 30 June.

"We wish students a relaxing summer, after all their hard work in this extraordinary year," Ms Kilkelly says.