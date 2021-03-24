Single year community grant applications open - HDC

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 13:19

Hastings District Council’s single year community grants applications opened this week, a chance for local organisations to seek funding for the work they do to support our community.

Each year, Council contributes funds to a diverse range of groups delivering community services or projects across the district, and organisations are able to apply for up to $20,000.

One organisation that received funding in the 2020/2021 funding round was Radio Kidnappers (awarded $1500), an access radio station that started in 1995.

The station’s primary goal is to give minority groups a voice in the community, including women, children, disabled, ethnic, religious and more. Station manager Jill Miller said there are currently just over 100 programmes created here in Hawke’s Bay and aired for the first time on Radio Kidnappers. "The funding from Hastings District Council allows us to waive the broadcasting fee for groups/individuals that can’t afford it," she said. "While the fee is not large, it is more than some groups or individuals can afford and we do not want this to be a barrier in getting their voice out to their communities and the wider Hawke’s Bay community."

Most of the shows are pre-recorded, which means that the programme makers come in before their show airs, record their slot, and then the Radio Kidnappers team makes any edits required.

"This time, along with airtime, is what the funding is put towards, and last year it supported The Women’s Refuge Show, Grey Power, On The Beat, Kapai HNI, Brain Injury HB and Planet Women."

Most programmes are also podcast and can be found on the station’s website, Spotify and iTunes. This round of single community grant applications is open now and closes on May 7.

For more information, and to apply online go to www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/grants/community-grants-fund/ Groups are also invited to the Hawke’s Bay Funding Roadshow - Hastings being held on April 14 at the Ellwood Function Centre.

Here there will be lots of great opportunities about funding options and resources, expo stalls and opportunities to catch up with funders. People can find out more and register their interest at Hawke's Bay Funding Roadshow - Hastings.