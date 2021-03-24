Wintec Open Day on Friday an opportunity to explore study options

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 13:39

Open Day 2021 at Wintec is an opportunity for Waikato people to explore their study and career options first-hand.

Around 300 schools have been invited to the whÄnau-friendly event, which is open to everyone. Open Day is held simultaneously at Wintec City and Rotokauri campuses from 9am to 1pm on Friday 26 March, and as well as opportunities to meet and speak with tutors and see what Wintec can offer, participants can take part in campus tours on the day. A free shuttle service will transport people between campuses.

While semester 1 is already well underway at Wintec, semester 2 starts in July with start dates for most courses available. Open Day is also an opportunity for people to take some time to explore their options and make plans for 2022 and beyond.Potential learners can find out about the fees-free courses on offer at Wintec, with additional programmes now added to the fees-free tertiary study list which forms part of the country’s post-Covid recovery scheme.

Fees free courses are available for first-time students, MÄori and Pasifika and in high-demand industries like trades, health, engineering dairy processing, horticulture and agriculture and information technology. Scholarships are another option to consider.

Staff from the different study areas will be on hand to answer questions at the Open Day, and help people make decisions about their future.

Wintec is home to New Zealand’s only Design Factory where students can unlock their problem-solving and innovation skills. Design Factory NZ is right next door to the Atrium where Open Day will be held and offers a range of learning experiences for Wintec students seeking to prepare for the future workplace.

Deciding what to study can be the biggest issue prospective students face. At Open Day visitors will be able to explore the Wintec Future You online tool and discuss their results onsite with teaching staff. Future You is a fun, but seriously engaging online tool designed to take the guesswork out of study decisions by helping with choosing the right career, and aligning the study path that leads to it.

Wintec offers more than 130 courses and qualifications from entry level foundation studies to degrees, postgraduate and masters’ qualifications in many specialist fields. Wintec foundation programmes can lead to employment or study at a higher level and postgraduate courses can jumpstart a career.

Find out more and register for Open Day 2021.

Download or request a copy of the Wintec Prospectus (course guide).