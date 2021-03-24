Lincoln Street transfer station improvements

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 15:15

Works are underway to improve safety and traffic flow at the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre (also known as the Refuse Transfer Station) in Frankton.

Trent Fowles, Rubbish and Recycling Manager for Hamilton City Council said safety of customers and staff is the number one priority.

"We’re limited by the changes we can make, because the centre is located on State Highway One we can’t change the entrance."

"Instead we’ve looked at how we can make the most of the space we have inside the recycling drop-off area to make it safer and easier for customers to drop-off recycling and visit the Habitat For Humanity Re-use Store."

Improvements include:

Extending the fence between the recycling area and the refuse drop-off area and moving the bins so pedestrians are out of harm’s way when the bins are picked up by heavy machinery

Relocating car parks for the reuse store so pedestrians won’t have to cross the lane of traffic on their way to the store

Creating a middle lane for through traffic and adding a designated lane for vehicles to pull into when dropping off recycling

Creating a clear drop-off area for the reuse store.

These works are expected to take three weeks to complete and should cause minimal disruption to customers. Work sites will be cordoned off during the day and some works will take place at night to avoid disruption during the day.

"This is a positive step towards creating a safe and easy to use facility for residents to drop off excess recycling, waste and reusable items." said Fowles.

For more information about the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre opening hours and regular prices visit https://www.envirowaste.co.nz/transfer-station-pricing/middle-north-island/

Click here for all things rubbish and recycling > https://www.fightthelandfill.co.nz/