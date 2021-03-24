Whanganui Council to consult on 2021-2031 long-term plan

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 16:52

At its council meeting on Tuesday, 23 March, Whanganui District Council signed off on a consultation document which summarises its draft long-term plan for 2021-2031.

Mayor Hamish McDouall says each council is required to develop a consultation document that sets out its ten-year plan in a way that is clear and accessible for the community.

"Our call to action for this consultation is "Let’s Connect" and that’s really what we want to do over the next month.

"We plan to be out and about in the community talking to people about the draft plan and hearing their views on options for Whanganui for the next ten years.

"We’ll be asking for input on the future of the Whanganui Velodrome; investment in spaces and places for young people, including a possible youth hub; an extension for the Davis Library and development of a coastal care plan."

The Mayor says, "This last year has been very tough and, even though Whanganui weathered it relatively well, we have all been through a strange and dark period of history. We’re looking forward to bringing some colour and fun to our engagement events and we hope our community will respond by coming to see us and by providing feedback and submissions we can use to finalise our plan.

"We want to look forward with strong decision-making, but also a spirit of optimism, with some emphasis on young people and our environment."

Public consultation on the plan opens at 8.30am on Monday 29 March, 2021.

All information, including the consultation document, the events schedule, submission forms and supporting documentation will be available on the Whanganui District Council website from 29 March, 2021.

An infrastructure strategy and a finance strategy were also tabled at the council meeting and these will be available as supporting information during the consultation period.

Whanganui Velodrome

Public Meeting, Whanganui War Memorial Centre - Pioneer Room

Wednesday 31 March 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Let’s Connect - Long-Term Plan 2021-2031

Trafalgar Square Shopping Centre

Tuesday 6 April, 10.00am - 2.00pm

Library Extension

Davis Central Library

Tuesday 13 April, 10.00am - 2.00pm

Youth Places and Spaces

Extravaganza Fair, Kowhai Park

Saturday 17 April, 9.00am - 5.00pm

Fordell Water Scheme

Community Meeting, Fordell Community Hall

Wednesday 21 April, 5:30pm - 7.00pm

Coastal Plan

Whanganui River Markets, Taupo Quay

Saturday 24 April, 8.00am - 1.00pm