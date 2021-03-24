Police name SH1 crash victim

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 20:30

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died in a crash on SH1 yesterday afternoon.

He was 43-year-old Steven Hoani Bunyan of Ōtaki.

Police had earlier signalled for Mr Bunyan to stop his car.

He did so but failed to remain stopped.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, but a short time later came across the car which had crashed at the intersection of SH1 and Kuku Beach Road.

The crash is under investigation.