New, easier payment option for Queenstown parking - council

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 09:09

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has introduced a new way to pay for Council parking in Queenstown. From Thursday 25 March the PayMyPark app can be used to pay for, extend and shorten parking through smartphones and online.

PayMyPark has already been adopted by councils around the country. It simplifies and digitalises the payment process while also providing a range of new parking options.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the app would make paying for parking easier for residents and visitors.

"PayMyPark will allow people to sort out their parking wherever they are," he said.

"QLDC is always striving to improve parking for all users."

Casual users pay a 50 cent fee on each transaction, while account holders pay when transferring money to their PayMyPark account.

The app notifies users when paid parking is about to expire. It also allows time extensions and, if parking is finished earlier than expected, refunds.

PayMyPark can be downloaded for free from the iTunes Apple Store and Google Play.