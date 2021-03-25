Submitters positive about wellbeing strategy - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 12:17

The process of assessing community and stakeholder feedback on the four pillars or ‘pou’ which underpin He Pou Manawa Ora - Pillars of Wellbeing got underway yesterday (Wednesday 24 March) at Hamilton City Council.

More than 1000 submissions were received during the draft Strategy’s one-month consultation period. Hamilton City Council’s Hearings and Engagement Committee heard verbal presentations from 32 submitters who had asked to speak to the Committee.

Hearings and Engagement Committee Chair Martin Gallagher said the range of comments received through the submission process indicated a significant majority of respondents supported each of He Pou Manawa Ora’s four pillars - History, Unity, Prosperity and Restoration.

"The huge volume and diversity of feedback we’ve received is a great resource and is a reflection of the interest Hamiltonians have in issues of cultural diversity," said Councillor Gallagher. "Hearing in person from some of the Strategy’s submitters and having the opportunity to discuss their views with them was a valuable part of this process."

Mayor Paula Southgate said He Pou Manawa Ora acknowledges Hamiltonians’ shared past and the city’s growing diversity, and recognises Maaori as key partners in determining Kirikiriroa/Hamilton’s future. What is good for Maaori is good for all of us, she said.

"For Council, the Strategy will be a guiding document. It will help us to achieve citywide wellbeing outcomes for everyone and consider decisions of cultural significance in a careful, respectful and measured way," she said.

"It was good to hear a range of views yesterday, even if some of those views were uncomfortable for some. That’s what will form the basis of future conversations. For Hamiltonians, the Strategy will provide an inclusive framework that will make it easier for them to be a part of our decision-making."

Community feedback on He Pou Manawa Ora and the updated Strategy will be considered by Council’s Community Committee on Tuesday 18 May.

Submissions can also be viewed at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay