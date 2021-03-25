Police lay murder charges in relation to Epsom homicide

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 15:25

Police investigating the deaths of Epsom couple Elizabeth and Herman Bangera have charged a man with their murder.

Police have charged a man currently under Police guard at Auckland Hospital.

The 29-year-old faces two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder.

A bedside court hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

Police have been continuing to support Mr and Mrs Bangera’s family at this extremely difficult time, and have been in regular contact with them through Victim Support.

While Police acknowledge there is significant media interest surrounding this case, the couple’s family wish for privacy as they continue to grieve for their loved ones.

We ask that media respect these wishes.

"This is an absolute tragedy for this family, their friends and wider community.

Our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with all of those people grieving the loss of this much-loved couple."