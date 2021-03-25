Special leaders conference for ASB Polyfest this Saturday 27 March

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 16:15

A special Leaders Conference kicks off this Saturday as part of the 2021 ASB Polyfest 45th celebrations next month. This year’s Leaders Conference is sponsored by the Ministry of Education and is designed to empower, encourage, and support student leaders from secondary schools across Auckland as they prepare for this year’s festival.

The Leaders Conference is being held at UNITEC this Saturday, 27 March at 9am, and will be well attended with more than 170 secondary school cultural leaders registered to attend.

The Leaders Conference starts with a mihi whakatau led by the Unitec Whanau, before a careers workshop by the Ministry of Education for young leaders to strengthen their skills and build on their aspirations while they explore future pathways.

The day-long event features cultural masterclasses with ASB Polyfest judges; an impromptu speech segment which will be run by Ministry for Pacific Peoples who are also sponsors for this year’s ASB Polyfest Speech Competition; a video challenge and the popular dance challenge which will be run by Pacific playwright, tutor and performer, Leki Jackson-Bourke. The day also provide an opportunity for student leaders to meet and network before next month’s competition.

Deputy Secretary, Parent Information and Community Intelligence for the Ministry of Education, Rose Jamieson said the Ministry have been a proud supporter of the ASB Polyfest Speech Competition for many years, and this year have decided to support the festival through the Leaders Conference.

Jamieson went on to say that "this year’s ASB Polyfest’s theme is Healing the body, mind, spirit and soul with the strength of culture. At the Leader’s Conference, we want young people to gain new skills and tools through celebrating the strength of their unique identities, languages and cultures."

ASB Polyfest Event Director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu says - "this year’s Leaders Conference aims to provide students with a deeper understanding of culture and language in preparation for the 2021 ASB Polyfest. We are bringing in another great line-up of cultural masters to mentor our student leaders on the cultural performances they will be performing at the ASB Polyfest."

Leo-Mauu went on to say - "it's important to bring the student leaders together before 2021 ASB Polyfest. It allows us to teach them the skills to lead their cultural groups, as well as uniting them as festival leaders. Even though the ASB Polyfest is a competition, it’s important that the school groups that compete on stage at the festival see each other as family and come together with a mutual respect for one another at the festival as whanau. This Saturday’s Leaders Conference will help us work towards this objective."