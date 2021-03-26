Heavy fog and traffic delays on SH1 at Hampton Downs

Friday, 26 March, 2021 - 06:20

Police are at the scene of two minor crashes in close proximity on State Highway One (Waikato Expressway) at Hampton Downs.

No injuries have been reported however there are traffic delays.

The southbound lane is closed and one lane is open in the the northbound lane.

Motorists are advised to delay their travel in the area if possible or expect delays.

Diversions are in place.

With heavy fog in the area, motorists are urged to add more travel to time to any journey and to exercise caution in these adverse weather conditions.

Often, adverse weather will reduce visibility and increase stopping distances, so please remember to increase your following distances when in traffic.

It’s important to slow down and drive to the conditions, which may be slower than the posted speed limit.