Crash near Whangamarino Road on Waikato Expressway, Rangiriri

Friday, 26 March, 2021 - 18:16

Motorists are asked to be patient due to a crash on SH1 Northbound on the Waikato Expressway tonight at 5.15pm

It's reported that two vehicles have collided and one is stuck in a median barrier.

The road is down to one lane northbound near Whangamarino Road.

Debris from the crash is also in the southbound lane, but those lanes are open currently and traffic is moving slowly.

One northbound lane will be closed for sometime and there will be extensive delays while the road is cleared.

No one has been injured in this crash.

Police are at the scene and an investigation is underway as to the cause.