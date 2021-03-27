Fatal crash on Inland Scenic Route 72 in Amberley

Saturday, 27 March, 2021 - 22:50

One person has died following a single vehicle crash in Canterbury.

The crash was reported shortly before 9pm and occurred on Balcairn Amberley Road, Hurunui District.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Inland Scenic Route 72 has been closed between Leithfield Road, Stokes Road and Western Terrace Road.

Traffic is being diverted down Cornwall Terrace.