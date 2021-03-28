Fatal crash in Gisborne

|
A man has died following a crash in Gisborne overnight.
At 10.15pm a moped scooter collided with the rear of a parked truck on Anzac Street.
The moped rider, a 34-year-old man, was critically injured in the crash and was transported to Gisborne Hospital.
Sadly he died a short time later.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
