NZIF Foundation seeks applications for $34,700 worth of scholarships and grants

Sunday, 28 March, 2021 - 13:20

Applications are invited for the awards and scholarships offered by the NZIF Foundation for 2021. The total value of awards offered is $34,700.

The awards open for application are:

Two Future Forest Scholarship for post graduate research each of up to $10,000

The New Zealand Redwood Company Scholarship of $5,000 for an undergraduate scholarship at the University of Canterbury School Forestry

One or more Otago Southland Awards up to a combined total of $5,200 to assist a project or projects of relevance to forestry in the Otago/Southland region

Mary Sutherland Scholarship of $1,000 for a polytechnic student

University Undergraduate Scholarship of $1,000

Frank Hutchinson Postgraduate scholarship of $1,000

Student poster prizes at NZIF Conference (1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes of $800, $500 and $200)

Applications are now open. Further details and an application form are available on the Foundation web page (https://www.nzif.org.nz/about-us/nzif-foundation/ )

Applications must be received by the Foundation administrator (foundation@nzif.org.nz) no later than 5pm on Monday 31st May 2021. The awards will be announced at the Awards Dinner of the joint conference of the NZ Institute of Forestry being held in Masterton from 27th to 29th June 2021.