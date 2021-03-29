Fatal crash in the Ashburton Lakes area

|
Police can advise that a person who was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the Ashburton Lakes area on Saturday has died.
The crash, on Hakatere Potts Road, was reported to Police around 1:35am on 27 March.
The single occupant of the vehicle was airlifted to hospital, however they sadly died yesterday.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
