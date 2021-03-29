Geotechnical testing for SH1/SH29 roundabout - NZTA

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 10:17

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises work on the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 29 will be undertaken overnight on Wednesday 31 March, weather permitting.

The geotechnical testing and survey work is part of investigations needed to progress the design of the two-lane roundabout which will replace the current intersection at SH1/29 at Piarere. The roundabout has been funded by the NZ Upgrade Programme and will significantly improve the safety of this busy intersection.

This investigatory work will be undertaken between 8pm and 12 midnight on Wednesday 31 March 2021 and will be located within the road reserve on the side of SH1 near the intersection with SH29. It is expected to have minimal impact on traffic flows. SH1 and SH29 will remain open in both directions and there will be temporary traffic management in place to keep workers and motorists safe. The shoulder will be closed and there may be a need for a lane diversion.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while this work is being undertaken.

More information about the Piarere roundabout work can be found at: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-sh29-intersection/

