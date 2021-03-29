Consultation opens on Selwyn's Long-Term Plan through to 2031

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 11:29

Selwyn residents can have their say on proposals in the Council’s 10-year plan from today [Monday 29 March].

Consultation on the Long-Term Plan will be open from 29 March until 5pm Friday 30 April.

The consultation document - This Way… 2031 - will be available online and through Council offices and service centres from today, and Mayor Sam Broughton is encouraging residents, ratepayers and stakeholders to make sure they have their say.

"We have a number of big decisions ahead of us over the next decade," he says. "It’s really important that we hear from the community about whether we’ve got the priorities right, and what things we might do differently.

"With the district continuing to grow, we need to make sure we’re planning for the future but also looking after our existing assets and infrastructure, and completing the projects we’ve already started.

"I hope everyone takes some time to read about our proposals, come to a drop-in session or talk to their local councillor - and give us feedback about what’s important to them over the next decade."

The consultation document sets out eight key proposals which we are seeking feedback on:

- Continuing the current approach to maintaining safe water supplies, which meet community expectations, and comply with expected new regulations.

- Changing how residents pay for the supply of drinking water, to meet increasing costs and to help manage high water demand.

- Building a new piped wastewater system for Darfield and Kirwee.

- Increasing funding for road maintenance.

- An extensive programme of road upgrades and new transport projects.

- Building a new community centre for Prebbleton.

- Building a new combined library/service centre and community centre on Leeston Park.

- Developing a new Hororata Community Centre on the domain.

The average proposed rates increase for the 2021/22 year (starting 1 July 2021) is 4.9%, which is a total of $138, or $2.65 per week. Based on the proposals in the consultation document, average annual rate rises over the 10-year period are forecast to be 4% to 5% each year. For individual ratepayers the actual change may be smaller or greater, depending on their location and the services provided.

Council Group Manager Communication and Customers Stephen Hill says there will be a variety of ways people can find out more, and provide feedback.

"We want to make it easy for residents to find out about what’s proposed, and to make a submission on the plan," he says.

"All of our proposals, including the consultation document, draft Long-Term Plan and a raft of supporting information, will be available online at our Your Say Selwyn engagement site www.selwyn.govt.nz/thisway2031. We’ll also be providing information through mailbox drops, attending community events and hosting drop-in sessions with local councillors for people to ask us questions.

"Anyone can make a submission or give feedback, and we’ve provided a range of different ways for people to contact us with comments or submissions.

"These include giving feedback online through the online submission form, or by completing a quick poll on key topics."

Printed copies of the consultation document and submission forms are also available, through the Council offices at Rolleston and all Selwyn libraries.

Details of community events and drop-in sessions on the Long-Term Plan will be available on the Council’s social media channels and at www.selwyn.govt.nz/thisway2031.

Submissions on the plan will close at 5pm on Friday 30 April.